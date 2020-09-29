Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There are still two large wildfires continuing to burn in Colorado as of Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The Boeing 747 Global SuperTanker is based out of Colorado Springs, but right now, it is in California helping to fight wildfires there.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado for the SuperTanker during the wildfire season.

“They have assured me that if it is the appropriate, they will absolutely be requesting it, and right now they have a different sort of fire structure that isn’t conducive to that use,” he said.

Gardner said he has also spoken with the Department of Defense to make sure Colorado officials have the tools they need to fight the blazes.

The Colorado senator also praised the firefighters for their dedication.

“They’re courageous, they’re heroic and they’re are facing some of the toughest conditions they’ve ever seen in their lifetime,” he said.

The Cameron Peak fire is 21 percent contained, according to data Monday from NIFC, and the Williams Fork fire is 14 percent contained.

