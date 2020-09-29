Advertisement

James Patterson awards $500 grants to thousands of teachers

In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York.
In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York.(Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether students are learning virtually at home or in the classroom, the importance of keeping them reading cannot be underscored enough,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Reading teaches kids empathy, gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone — even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person,” he said.

The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs, which will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive grants and club points.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has given more than $11 million to teachers, along with millions he has given to bookstores, libraries and literacy organizations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters will be called back to the polls for the Dec. 1 runoff, deciding whether Kwanza Hall or Robert Franklin will get only a month in Congress representing the Atlanta-centered district.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Australian-born singer enjoyed a prolific career, with hits that included “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” and “You and Me Against the World.”

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.