Human remains found during search in case for missing Kentucky woman

Carlisle, Ky. (KKTV) - Kentucky State Police has announced several pieces of clothing and human remains have been found after receiving information about missing person Lori Feltz.

This announcement comes days after two persons of interest in the missing woman case were arrested and booked after failing to register as sex offenders in El Paso County. On Sept. 17, Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson were arrested in Kentucky for their warrants out of Colorado, not tied to the missing woman case.

Camous and Peterson have never publicly been named suspects in the disappearance of Feltz.

Previously, we have reported that 58-year-old Feltz disappeared after going for a walk the day after Christmas in 2016.

Monday’s discovery came after Kentucky State Police received information on the whereabouts of Feltz, pinpointing investigators to a farm in Nicholas County, Kentucky.

An initial search warrant was executed for this area back on Sept. 18, but authorities did not find anything. When authorities returned Monday to the same location, that’s when several articles of clothing and human remains were found in a wooded area.

Kentucky State Police has removed the remains and are waiting for identification.

