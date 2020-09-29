Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Mother charged in fatal stabbing of 5-year-old daughter in Chicago

By WBBM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago mother is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge after police say she repeatedly stabbed her 5-year-old daughter in the neck, killing her.

Simone Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder after police say they found her daughter, 5-year-old Serenity Arrington, lying along the sidewalk and bleeding from the neck Saturday in front of her Chicago home.

At a Monday bond hearing, prosecutors said Austin was at home the morning of Serenity’s death with the little girl and her 8-year-old sister. She allegedly told the sister to leave the room, pulled a knife out from underneath a pillow and repeatedly stabbed Serenity in the neck as her sister watched from the keyhole in the door.

Simone Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter. She is being held without bail.
Simone Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter. She is being held without bail.(SourceSource: Cook County Department of Corrections)

Prosecutors say she then laid Serenity out in front of the house, and when police and fire personnel arrived, she told them she did it and that she was sorry. The 8-year-old was screaming “her mommy killed her little sister,” too.

“Keep that child in your thoughts and prayers because obviously, this will be extremely difficult for the rest of her life,” said Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

The 8-year-old told detectives about a previous incident where her mom was allegedly walking around with a knife because the girls had spilled some eggs on the porch.

Neighbors remember 5-year-old Serenity Arrington, who died after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck, as a happy and friendly little girl.
Neighbors remember 5-year-old Serenity Arrington, who died after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck, as a happy and friendly little girl.(Source: Legal Help Firm/Twitter, WBBM via CNN)

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been called to the home in the past, but the details were not immediately available.

“We’ve had previous calls there for domestic violence, where the mother was the victim of domestic violence, and other people in the family have called,” said Police Superintendent David Brown.

The children’s grandfather lives in the same apartment. At the time of Serenity’s death, he was out getting coffee.

Austin has no criminal background. She is being held without bail before her next hearing on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2020 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia voters to choose short-term successor to John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven candidates are facing off in Tuesday’s special election to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia.

National

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.

Politics

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

National

Oregon 'hostage situation' ends in police shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Multiple people, including the suspect, died after shots were fired. Deputies have not said who fired those shots, why or how many people died.

Latest News

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

National

Glass fire destroyed famed Napa resort restaurant, forces residents to flee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The fast-moving Glass Fire forced people to evacuate in Calistoga.

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Police: Multiple people dead in Oregon ‘hostage situation’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.