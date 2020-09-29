Advertisement

Flood Mitigation project near Garden of the Gods

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs has a new tool ready to help prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. The city says about 100 residents will no longer have to pay for flood insurance because of this newly-implemented plan.

The city of Colorado Springs and FEMA came together on Monday to discuss the Camp Creek drainage project. The project was implemented after the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 burned a majority of the vegetation and left a burn scare in the area.

This new tool will allow the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood and Garden of the Gods to be more accessible and safer for emergency vehicles and provide for safer evacuations if needed during flood events. The flood plain will hold extra water during large storms and will help prevent flooding.

The flood mitigation facility is located along Camp Creek, which goes through Garden of the Gods, Rock Ledge Ranch and the center median of 31st Street downstream of the project site.

Mayor John Suthers spoke on the project Monday, saying this will pay off in the long run and help residents in the area save money.

“Mitigation is a lot cheaper than the damage that’s caused if you don’t mitigate. That’s why people should care, we are mitigating an incredible amount of potential damage that could occur if we don’t do projects like this," he said.

Every dollar the city and state invest now into mitigation will help save money if and when an emergency were to happen.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Forecast

Warming back up...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.28.20

Sports

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Human remains found during search in case for missing Kentucky woman

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Monday.

Latest News

Local

National safe driving program coming to El Paso County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This alerts first responders that a driver has medical information in their glove box.

Local

Chaffee County sheriff: Handful of potential leads from Suzanne Morphew volunteer searches

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
They add nothing at this point has been identified to Suzanne’s disappearance.

National Politics

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Sen. Cory Gardner said he he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado during the wildfire season.

Crime

Pueblo school staff member arrested and charged with ‘sexual assault on a child’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is an ongoing investigation.

Local

El Paso County COVID-19 incident rate rises 36.9 percent in two weeks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Health officials say this is concerning.

NFL

Broncos lose another key player to Injury, Jurrell Casey done for year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Injuries continue to stack up for the Denver Broncos who lose another star of the defense this week in Jurrell Casey.