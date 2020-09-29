Flood Mitigation project near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs has a new tool ready to help prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. The city says about 100 residents will no longer have to pay for flood insurance because of this newly-implemented plan.

The city of Colorado Springs and FEMA came together on Monday to discuss the Camp Creek drainage project. The project was implemented after the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012 burned a majority of the vegetation and left a burn scare in the area.

This new tool will allow the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood and Garden of the Gods to be more accessible and safer for emergency vehicles and provide for safer evacuations if needed during flood events. The flood plain will hold extra water during large storms and will help prevent flooding.

The flood mitigation facility is located along Camp Creek, which goes through Garden of the Gods, Rock Ledge Ranch and the center median of 31st Street downstream of the project site.

Mayor John Suthers spoke on the project Monday, saying this will pay off in the long run and help residents in the area save money.

“Mitigation is a lot cheaper than the damage that’s caused if you don’t mitigate. That’s why people should care, we are mitigating an incredible amount of potential damage that could occur if we don’t do projects like this," he said.

Every dollar the city and state invest now into mitigation will help save money if and when an emergency were to happen.

