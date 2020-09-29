Advertisement

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated their warning about silver dental fillings, stating they may cause health problems for some people.

For years, the American Dental Association and FDA have said silver dental fillings, known as dental amalgam, are believed to be safe.

However, last week the FDA updated the recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Those who should avoid the fillings include pregnant women, women who plan to become pregnant, women who are nursing, children, especially under the age of six, people with kidney problems and people with preexisting neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

Amalgam has been widely used because it is strong, durable and less expensive than some other filling materials. Over time it can release small amounts of mercury vapor.

The revised guidelines say low levels of exposure to mercury vapor aren’t typically a threat to most people’s health, but exposure can cause certain health problems for people who are hypersensitive to mercury.

For those at risk, the guidelines suggest dentists use alternatives like resin and glass cement fillings.

The FDA is not recommending people remove or replace fillings that are in good condition because the removal can increase exposure to mercury vapor and also hurt the healthy tooth structure.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters will be called back to the polls for the Dec. 1 runoff, deciding whether Kwanza Hall or Robert Franklin will get only a month in Congress representing the Atlanta-centered district.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Australian-born singer enjoyed a prolific career, with hits that included “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” and “You and Me Against the World.”

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.