Advertisement

EPSO arrests murder suspect for killing his adopted father

This was announced on Tuesday.
EPSO
EPSO(EPSO)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested and is now facing murder charges for the death of his adoptive father.

Officials say they arrested Bobby Joe Berry on Sunday in Colorado Springs on unrelated charges. He is now being held in the El Paso County Jail without bail.

It was back in May when Manitou Springs Police Officers were called to do a welfare check on 70-year-old Darrell Berry. When officers arrived, they found Berry dead and since then this case has been deemed ‘suspicious’.

Investigators had been searching for Bobby Joe Berry since.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat for the last day of September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.29.20

Local

WANTED: Man considered ‘extremely’ dangerous by Canon City Police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in one Colorado city are seeking help from the public with tracking down a man they consider “extremely” dangerous.

Local

Pueblo D-70 school to receive new AED machine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Liberty Point International School is set to get the AED in October.

Forecast

Nice Week Ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)

State

10 Porsches pulled over on Colorado highway for going 80 in a 40

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Maybe not the buddy experience these drivers were hoping for.

Local

1 killed in semi-versus-SUV crash between Woodland Park and Divide

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says a medical episode is likely to blame for the crash.