EPSO arrests murder suspect for killing his adopted father

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested and is now facing murder charges for the death of his adoptive father.

Officials say they arrested Bobby Joe Berry on Sunday in Colorado Springs on unrelated charges. He is now being held in the El Paso County Jail without bail.

It was back in May when Manitou Springs Police Officers were called to do a welfare check on 70-year-old Darrell Berry. When officers arrived, they found Berry dead and since then this case has been deemed ‘suspicious’.

Investigators had been searching for Bobby Joe Berry since.

