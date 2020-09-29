Advertisement

Dashcam video: Man fires through own windshield at car in front of him

‘I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot’
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A dashcam video shows a driver on a highway near Orlando firing at another car through his own windshield.

The intense moment was posted on YouTube by driver Marco Mazzetta, who said he was trying to defend himself because he believes he or the passenger in his car were in danger of being shot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it shows how dangerous it can be to argue with other drivers on the highway.

“You don’t know the mindset of the other driver that you may accidentally get involved with some type of situation,” said Kim Montes with FHP. “A lot of people carry weapons in their cars, and this could have really escalated to somebody getting shot, somebody getting killed.”

The in-car video shows another car driving aggressively

At one point, it gets extremely close to Mazzetta’s truck.

He said he tapped the brakes and the other car bumped him from behind. It then sped around him.

Later, the other driver slowed down, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, Mazzetta said.

That’s when Mazzetta said he took out his own gun and fired because he feared the other man was going to shoot him.

“I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot,” Mazzetta said via text.

“I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing and aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction.”

Mazzetta said he reported the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Hall, Franklin head to runoff for rest of John Lewis' term

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters will be called back to the polls for the Dec. 1 runoff, deciding whether Kwanza Hall or Robert Franklin will get only a month in Congress representing the Atlanta-centered district.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

National Politics

Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Major moments during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Australian-born singer enjoyed a prolific career, with hits that included “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Ain’t No Way To Treat a Lady,” “Delta Dawn,” “Angie Baby” and “You and Me Against the World.”

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.