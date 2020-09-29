Pueblo D-70 school to receive new AED machine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Liberty Point International School in Pueblo is set to receive a specialized AED machine.

A statement released by the district says the school will receive the AED in a ceremony on Oct. 8, from HEARTSMART, INC.

An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life threatening cardiac arrhythmia and can treat them through defibrillation. Defibrillation sends electricity to the heart, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

