Advertisement

Pueblo D-70 school to receive new AED machine

Liberty Point International School is set to get the AED in October.
(WEAU)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Liberty Point International School in Pueblo is set to receive a specialized AED machine.

A statement released by the district says the school will receive the AED in a ceremony on Oct. 8, from HEARTSMART, INC.

An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses life threatening cardiac arrhythmia and can treat them through defibrillation. Defibrillation sends electricity to the heart, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother requests new attorney after pleading guilty to beating infant daughter, sentencing postponed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter
An accused mother has requested a new attorney before she was set to be sentenced for the attempted murder of her infant daughter.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Local

Covid-19 cases & hospitalizations climb in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado, according to data from the state health department. On Tuesday, Colorado reached 70,025 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Local

EPSO arrests murder suspect for killing his adopted father

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This was announced on Tuesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat for the last day of September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.29.20

Local

WANTED: Man considered ‘extremely’ dangerous by Canon City Police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in one Colorado city are seeking help from the public with tracking down a man they consider “extremely” dangerous.

Forecast

Nice Week Ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)

State

10 Porsches pulled over on Colorado highway for going 80 in a 40

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Maybe not the buddy experience these drivers were hoping for.

Local

1 killed in semi-versus-SUV crash between Woodland Park and Divide

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says a medical episode is likely to blame for the crash.