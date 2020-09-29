Advertisement

Broncos name Brett Rypien the starting Quarterback for TNF

Brett Rypien will start Thursday night vs the Jets making him the Broncso 9th starting quarterback since 2016.
Brett Rypien
Brett Rypien(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Brett Rypien took his first NFL snaps in Sundays loss to Tampa Bay, now he will make his first NFL start against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Vic Fangio made the announcement after Tuesdays walk through at the UC Health Training Center.

“We’ve had a year and a second training camp and a couple weeks with Brett here,” Fangio said. “We just think he deserves a chance here to see how he can do here, as a starter with albeit a short week of preparation and take a look at Brett that way.”

This will be the Broncos 3rd starting quarterback in 4 games to start the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:20 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL

Broncos lose another key player to Injury, Jurrell Casey done for year

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Injuries continue to stack up for the Denver Broncos who lose another star of the defense this week in Jurrell Casey.

NFL

Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Broncos drop to 0-3 after another loss at home.

Latest News

NFL

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:42 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
KKTV Friday Fantasy Focus- Week 3

Sports

HS Football teams enjoy First full Practice of 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Teams begin work towards fall season with games starting October 8th.

Sports

Air Force Football season extends with Mountain West Decision

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Falcons will play 8 conference games in addition to scheduled games against Army and Navy.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

What Fans Can Expect Returning to Empower Field

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM MDT
|
What Fans Can Expect Returning to Empower Field

Sports

Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers’ lead to 2-1

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.