Broncos name Brett Rypien the starting Quarterback for TNF

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Brett Rypien took his first NFL snaps in Sundays loss to Tampa Bay, now he will make his first NFL start against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Vic Fangio made the announcement after Tuesdays walk through at the UC Health Training Center.

“We’ve had a year and a second training camp and a couple weeks with Brett here,” Fangio said. “We just think he deserves a chance here to see how he can do here, as a starter with albeit a short week of preparation and take a look at Brett that way.”

This will be the Broncos 3rd starting quarterback in 4 games to start the 2020 season.

