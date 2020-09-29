10 Porsches pulled over on Colorado highway for going 80 in a 40

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Maybe not the buddy experience these drivers were hoping for.

State Patrol says they pulled over a whopping 10 Porsches all at once after the group was caught going double the speed limit last week.

Pro tip-if you and your 9 buddies get caught at 80+ in a 40 zone, all of you get tickets. And because it takes a LONG time to write 10 tickets, your dinner plans get messed up. Better, we think, than injuring or killing someone because of your selfish behavior. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/h1rN7bTtGN — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

State Patrol later showed off all 10 tickets.

Proof’s in the pudding-here’s the stack of tickets. Note the numbering in the upper left corner. No staging here! pic.twitter.com/xcSl3GEXyO — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) September 25, 2020

There’s no word on what reason the drivers gave for going so fast.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.