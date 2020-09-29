10 Porsches pulled over on Colorado highway for going 80 in a 40
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Maybe not the buddy experience these drivers were hoping for.
State Patrol says they pulled over a whopping 10 Porsches all at once after the group was caught going double the speed limit last week.
State Patrol later showed off all 10 tickets.
There’s no word on what reason the drivers gave for going so fast.
