1 killed in semi-versus-SUV crash between Woodland Park and Divide

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed Tuesday when a semi-truck and SUV collided on Highway 24 between Woodland Park and Divide.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says a medical episode is likely to blame for the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

State Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Forester headed eastbound on Highway 24 began drifting in the westbound lanes into the path of the semi. The truck driver tried to move out of the way but couldn’t in time, and the Forester crashed into the trailer.

US 24 WB: Crash between Pennsylvania Av and Tranquil Acres Rd. MM 282: Westbound lanes are blocked due to crash, traffic is alternating in the east bound lanes, expect delays. Watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/eCYuhai5Xn — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 29, 2020

The driver in the SUV, identified by Colorado State Patrol as a 64-year-old Carl Schwing from Florida, died at the scene.

State Patrol said an autopsy will reveal if he was killed in the crash or if he died from the suspected medical incident. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The trucker, 32, was not hurt.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

