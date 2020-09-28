Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty, denied bail over Trump ricin letter

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO (AP) — A woman charged with making threats against President Donald Trump by mailing a package containing ricin to the White House was ordered held without bail Monday by a judge in Buffalo who cited “a very strong case” against her based on an indictment in Washington, D.C.

Pascale Ferrier, 53, of a Montreal suburb, was arrested a week ago as she tried to enter the U.S. through a border crossing between Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo. Her lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. cited a long history of assassinations and attempted assassinations of U.S. presidents since the killing of President Abraham Lincoln in finding that Ferrier was an ongoing threat to the president and others.

He also read from a letter that prosecutors allege Ferrier wrote to Trump and included in the ricin-laden container, in which she allegedly threatened to find a more dangerous poison or to use her gun to stop him from his presidential campaign.

“It would appear to me the government has a very strong case, especially assuming the legal validity of the alleged admissions at the time of her arrest,” Schroeder said of the woman, who has French and Canadian citizenship.

He ordered her transfer to Washington to face the one-count indictment.

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but was intercepted at a mail sorting facility Sept. 18. No one was harmed.

Besides the letter’s threats was a command to Trump to “give up and remove our application for this election,” authorities said.

The FBI discovered that six additional similar letters appeared to have been received in Texas a few days earlier, according to a criminal complaint.

Her lawyer, Fonda Dawn Kubiak, argued that she should be granted bail.

“As Ms. Ferrier sits here today, she is presumed innocent,” Kubiak said.

She called her client “highly educated” with the equivalent of a master’s degree in engineering in France and who was employed by an aircraft engineering company.

Kubiak said Ferrier could reside with her son in Quebec or possibly with family members in Texas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Lynch said Ferrier was trying to enter the United States last week when an officer approached and asked if she was OK.

“No, I’m wanted by the FBI for the ricin envelope,” he quoted her as responding.

He said authorities handcuffed her and searched her vehicle, in which they found a semiautomatic handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, nearly 300 rounds of other ammunition, pepper spray, a knife and a stun gun.

“She was loaded for bear, Judge,” the prosecutor said.

He said that ricin had been located at her apartment outside Montreal and that she was likely to face additional charges in Washington, Texas and Buffalo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia voters to choose short-term successor to John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Seven candidates are facing off in Tuesday’s special election to become the short-term successor to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Georgia.

National

Ky. AG Cameron to release grand jury recording Wednesday following grand juror motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday night that the recording from the grand jury proceedings will be released Wednesday.

Politics

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

National Politics

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BIESECKER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Barrett, 48, grew up in New Orleans in a family deeply connected to the organization and as recently as 2017 she served as a trustee at the People of Praise-affiliated Trinity Schools Inc., according to the nonprofit organization’s tax records and other documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

National

Oregon 'hostage situation' ends in police shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Multiple people, including the suspect, died after shots were fired. Deputies have not said who fired those shots, why or how many people died.

Latest News

National

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

National

Glass fire destroyed famed Napa resort restaurant, forces residents to flee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The fast-moving Glass Fire forced people to evacuate in Calistoga.

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Police: Multiple people dead in Oregon ‘hostage situation’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.