Advertisement

‘Together we stand’: Couple married 70 years battles COVID-19 side by side

By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:44 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona couple, both positive for coronavirus, is fighting side by side in the same hospital room. Since their hospitalizations, they are feeling a lot better.

Dorothy and Howard Smith, 88 and 89, were hospitalized with coronavirus a day apart in Sun City West, Arizona. Married since 1950, the two are always together.

“He sleeps with my hand in his hand all night long, facing me in the bed, holding my hand. He wants to hold my hand. He’s a hand-holder. He’s a lover,” Dorothy said.

Dorothy and Howard Smith, 88 and 89, met when they were in their teens and started dating in high school. They got married on July 22, 1950, and they’re just as in love today as they were back then.
Dorothy and Howard Smith, 88 and 89, met when they were in their teens and started dating in high school. They got married on July 22, 1950, and they’re just as in love today as they were back then.(Source: Smith Family, KNXV via CNN)

Dorothy had trouble breathing, and Howard had a bad cough. They’re both doing a lot better.

“That’s how we got in the same room, which was unheard of. Nobody had ever heard of that. So, we’ve been side by side,” Dorothy said.

The two met when they were in their teens and started dating in high school.

“He said, ‘Would you go to the senior prom with me?’ I looked at him and said, ‘I wouldn’t go with you if you were the last boy in the world.’ That was a challenge for him,” Dorothy said.

They got married on July 22, 1950, and Dorothy says they’re just as in love today as they were back then. It hasn’t all been perfect. They’ve had rough times and health issues, but Dorothy says they got through it.

“He loves me, oh my goodness. He tells me that 1,000 times a day, how much he loves me. How he wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for me, he’d be dead. He gives me credit for keeping him alive all these years, so I appreciate that,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

National Politics

Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline accused Facebook of failing to enforce its own rules when it comes to false claims about the election, and not doing enough to stop right-wing militias and white supremacist groups from using the platform to organize potentially violent events.

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previews first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Raw: Fire retardant sprayed near California winery

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Amid heavy smoke, air tankers are seen dropping retardant on Glass Fire near winery in St. Helena on Sunday.

Latest News

Local

Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The schedule of work this week is listed inside this article.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Local

Giraffe in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! (Video inside)

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf!

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 38 minutes ago

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago