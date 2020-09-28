Advertisement

Pueblo school staff member arrested and charged with ‘sexual assault on a child’

This is an ongoing investigation.
John Garcia, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences has confirmed with KKTV that a campus employee has been arrested and charged with ‘sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust’.

A spokesperson from the school confirmed that John Garcia, a facilities manager, was arrested on campus. The school does not believe this charge is related to any activity on campus.

Pueblo Police Department tells 11 News right now there is one victim, but they are still investigating if there could be more.

PSAS sent this notice to parents:

'Dear PSAS families,

I regret to inform you that John Garcia, Facilities Manager, who has been employed by PSAS since 11/12/2018 and previously assigned to Jones Campus as a D60 employee, was arrested on campus and charged with “Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust” pursuant to C.R.S. 18-3-405.3. This charge constitutes a Class 3 Felony.

PSAS has no additional information, but we believe that the charge does not stem from any activity on campus. Please note that under state and federal law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

As always, we will make every effort to keep your children safe in all ways.

Sincerely,

Dave Martin

Executive Director

Kevin Parker

Board President'

