Pueblo man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend, starting fire

Suspect Christopher Abeyta, 38, was arrested Sept. 27, 2020.
Suspect Christopher Abeyta, 38, was arrested Sept. 27, 2020.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, then starting a fire in a vacant home.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Abeyta fled the scene after stabbing the victim several times and ran into an empty house a block away in the 1100 block of West 14th Street. Officers had been called to the stabbing just before noon Sunday and tracked Abeyta to the house, where he at first he refused to come out and allegedly told officers to kill him.

After talking to Abeyta for a little while, police say he agreed to come out -- if he could smoke first. An officer gave him a cigarette. Then the situation escalated again.

“Abeyta’s demeanor changed however, and he threatened to burn the house down. Abeyta then started a fire inside the residence.”

Then the fire set off an exploding aerosol can, chasing the suspect out into waiting officers' arms.

Abeyta faces the following charges: first-degree assault, crimes against at-risk adults, domestic violence, third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and possession of incendiary device.

The victim suffered serious injuries. Her condition has not been reported.

Pueblo firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, containing it to the carpet in a living area of the home.

