Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a body was found in a field in the eastern part of the county

The sheriff’s office says the owner of the property discovered the woman Sunday morning. Responding deputies found no signs of trauma to her body. The county coroner will determine cause and manner of death.

The field where the woman was located is in the 54000 block of Highway 50 east of Avondale.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Darlene Reason, 46, of Pueblo. There’s no word yet on how she died.

If you have any information, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers calls can be made anonymously.

