National safe driving program coming to El Paso County

This alerts first responders that a driver has medical information in their glove box.
(WITN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new national safe driving program is coming to El Paso County.

American Medical Response (AMR) and DRIVE SMART COLORADO have joined forces to bring The Yellow Dot program to our area.

What is this? The Yellow Dot program alerts first responders when a driver has medical information in his or her vehicle’s glove box. This information is important if the motorist is hurt from a crash and cannot communicate important information; like medications they take, or past surgeries.

Currently, this program is used in 22 states. Officials say people with atypical or serious health conditions are encouraged to pick up a kit.

If you are interested in participating, you can pick up a free Yellow Dot kit at the AMR’s Colorado Springs Headquarters 2370 N. Powers Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

In the kit, you will find a round yellow sticker that is to be affixed to the vehicle’s rear window and a File of Life folder and medical information card. Once the information is filled out, drivers are asked to place it, along with a headshot, in the folder in the glove compartment.

“CSFD is excited to have the Yellow Dot program active within our community. This program provides our firefighters with quick access to critical information to assist with rendering appropriate medical care to our citizens,” said CSFD Battalion Chief Jayme McConnellogue.

For more information, please click here.

