MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men facing charges for alleged sex crimes are on this week’s “Most Wanted.”

One of the two, Daniel Schnieders, is facing charges of sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated sex offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is a 30-year-old white male, described as 170 pounds and 5-foot-11 with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The other, Nathan Boomsliter, faces charges of sexual assault and escape. He is 18 years old and described as a white male weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isaiah Biglow, 25, is wanted on a laundry list of alleged crimes: two counts of assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, witness/victim retaliation, burglary of motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft, violation of protection order, theft and harassment.

Jacinto Gonzalez, 48, is accused of burglary, giving false information to a pawnbroker, and failing to appear in court. Gonzalez is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob Saunders, 23, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer and for a laundry list of other alleged crimes, including vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is described as a white, 5-foot-9 and 125-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

Tashon Ausborne, 19, is wanted on escape and burglary charges. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

