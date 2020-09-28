Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect more lane closures along the I-25 “Gap” this week.

CDOT says crews will be installing new drainage pipes under the interstate between Monument and Larkspur. As part of the Gap project, crews have already installed more than 7 miles of new pipes along the 18-mile stretch of roadway, with 9 miles left to go.

“Crews will remove the asphalt pavement, replace the pipes at a depth of up to 15 feet, and then repave with asphalt,” CDOT said, describing the work that will be happening this week.

The schedule of work this week is as followed. Drivers should give themselves an extra 20 minutes if traveling during these times:

- Single-lane closure along northbound I-25 about 2 miles north of Greenland Road from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday

- Single-lane closure up to 1.5 miles on northbound I-25 just south of Upper Lake Gulch Road on these dates:

- 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday

- 6 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday

- 6 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday

