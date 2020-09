COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - #MaybeBaby is about to be #ReallyBaby!

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf.

Watch the excitement below!

EXCITING NEWS FROM THE CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO! A new giraffe is on the way! 🦒 Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, September 28, 2020

