Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fantasy Footballers listen up, Sports Director Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino have you covered. The duo looks at sleepers and match-ups for Week 3 of the season, and a lot more in this episode of Friday Fantasy Focus! Click on the video below to catch parts one and two.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.