Advertisement

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr. said six states and the District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays across the country” since July.

“In a pandemic, states are even more reliant on the mail, especially when it comes to administering elections,” McHugh wrote in granting a preliminary injunction.

Lawyers for the Postal Service say new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy never ordered a slowdown or overtime ban. However, they conceded in court last week that local postal managers may have interpreted the guidance from Washington that way.

Because of that lack of clarity, McHugh said, a national injunction that echoes the others that were issued was necessary.

State officials had told McHugh that on-time delivery of first-class mail fell 10% from July to August, aggravating and even endangering customers who rely on mail delivery for food, medications and other essentials.

The case before McHugh was filed by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Federal judges in Washington state and New York issued similar orders this month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Raw: Fire retardant sprayed near California winery

Updated: moments ago
|
Amid heavy smoke, air tankers are seen dropping retardant on Glass Fire near winery in St. Helena on Sunday.

Local

Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The schedule of work this week is listed inside this article.

National

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Giraffe in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! (Video inside)

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf!

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.