Advertisement

Entering flu season during a pandemic

By Melissa Henry
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While COVID-19 has been the illness at the forefront of people’s minds for several months, peak season for a far more familiar virus is on the horizon: the flu.

We asked a local nurse what is more concerning, catching COVID-19 or catching the flu?

“The short answer to the question is, both are serious diseases. We have to take precautions. Fortunately, the same precautions apply to both diseases, except one has a vaccination and one does not,” said Centrua Health’s Danny Searcy, R.N.

The flu tends to have more concerning effects on children, while COVID-19 tends to have more concerning effects on the older population, Searcy added.

Flu and COVID-19 concerns are expected to be compounded by more potential for common colds to spread as colder weather sets in.

However, health experts have said the heightened precautions COVID-19 has caused, like mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing, are expected to reduce flu case numbers significantly this flu season.

Searcy added that, while health practices should be in place to prevent the spread of all illnesses, COVID-19 is more contagious and has a higher death rate than influenza.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The schedule of work this week is listed inside this article.

Local

Giraffe in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! (Video inside)

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf!

Local

Don’t rake fall leaves into streets or you could face a fine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Although pretty in the trees, leaves can cause issues in the streets.

National

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

News

WATCH: 11 News reporter saves child’s life with bone marrow donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
An 11 News reporter gave the gift of life to an 8-year-old boy.

Latest News

Local

11 News reporter saves child’s life with bone marrow donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
When an 8-year-old needed bone marrow to save his life, an 11 News reporter answered the call.

Forecast

Cool & Windy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.28.20

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 28

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two men facing charges for alleged sex crimes are on this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Forecast

Cool Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Crime

Voice of the consumer: Scams targeting college students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently put out a warning about a scam specifically targeting college students looking for a job as they head back to school.