Entering flu season during a pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While COVID-19 has been the illness at the forefront of people’s minds for several months, peak season for a far more familiar virus is on the horizon: the flu.

We asked a local nurse what is more concerning, catching COVID-19 or catching the flu?

“The short answer to the question is, both are serious diseases. We have to take precautions. Fortunately, the same precautions apply to both diseases, except one has a vaccination and one does not,” said Centrua Health’s Danny Searcy, R.N.

The flu tends to have more concerning effects on children, while COVID-19 tends to have more concerning effects on the older population, Searcy added.

Flu and COVID-19 concerns are expected to be compounded by more potential for common colds to spread as colder weather sets in.

However, health experts have said the heightened precautions COVID-19 has caused, like mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing, are expected to reduce flu case numbers significantly this flu season.

Searcy added that, while health practices should be in place to prevent the spread of all illnesses, COVID-19 is more contagious and has a higher death rate than influenza.

