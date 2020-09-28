Advertisement

El Paso County COVID-19 incident rate rises 36.9 percent in two weeks

Health officials say this is concerning.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the past, El Paso County showed consistent weeks of progress slowing the spread of COVID-19. But now, recent data from the local health department shows numbers have now started moving in the completely wrong direction.

The El Paso County Health Department says in the past two weeks, local incidence rate has risen 36.9 percent. The incidence rate is the number of positive cases per 100,000 people in a population over a two-week period.

This spike in cases puts El Paso County at risk of moving down from the ‘Safer at Home Level 1’ phase. If this were to happen, El Paso County would be moved to ‘Safer Level 2,′ which would tighten up restrictions. For more information on what that would mean, please click here.

For more information on positive case numbers, please click here.

