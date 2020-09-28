Don’t rake fall leaves into streets or you could face a fine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we enter the fall season, leaves all around Colorado are starting to fall. Although pretty in the trees, the leaves can cause issues in the streets.

You could face a fine if you rake or blow the fall leaves from your lawn into the streets. That’s because the leaves, or other yard waste, can clog the storm drains and cause flooding. It is also dangerous for our water quality.

“This does cause more work and more taxpayers money to take care of these things and it’s important that we try to alleviate any of those issues if we can," said Jeff Besse, water quality program manager in the city of Colorado Springs.

The city sees this problem every year, with issues in the Old North End, where there are lots of deciduous trees.

“It’s very simple just to leave your leaves on your lawn and get a mulching blade and just simply mulch the leaves and it becomes a good fertilizer for your yard," said Besse.

If you do pick up the leaves in your yard, the city also recommends taking them to a recycling facility.

For more information about what to do with the leaves in your yard, click here.

