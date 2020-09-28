Advertisement

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:28 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - Families around the world have found ways to work around coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals. One Texas father and his teenage son are staying close through dance, as the boy receives chemotherapy.

Dance moves like Chuck Yielding’s are usually inspired by loud music, but for the Texas father, acknowledgment from his 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is all he really needs.

“We get out here and just try to communicate the best we can,” Chuck Yielding said.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.
Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.(Source: Lori Yielding, KTVT via CNN)

Aiden is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia at a Fort Worth hospital. Because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside, and since Aiden’s mom, Lori Yielding, works at the hospital, she was the clear choice.

But his father was determined he wouldn’t be far away.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit and let him know he’s not alone. We’re with him,” Chuck Yielding said.

When he can muster enough strength, Aiden dances, too, mirroring his father’s disco moves from three stories up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. It cheers me up sometimes,” Aiden said. “It makes me feel like he is there, you know? And he’s just a funny guy.”

Lori Yielding loves to see the routine between her husband and son, saying it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together and a whole family as a unit, you find ways that you can,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

National Politics

Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline accused Facebook of failing to enforce its own rules when it comes to false claims about the election, and not doing enough to stop right-wing militias and white supremacist groups from using the platform to organize potentially violent events.

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previews first presidential debate

Updated: moments ago

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Raw: Fire retardant sprayed near California winery

Updated: moments ago
|
Amid heavy smoke, air tankers are seen dropping retardant on Glass Fire near winery in St. Helena on Sunday.

Latest News

Local

Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The schedule of work this week is listed inside this article.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 14 minutes ago

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Local

Giraffe in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! (Video inside)

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf!

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 59 minutes ago