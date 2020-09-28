Chaffee County sheriff: Handful of potential leads from Suzanne Morphew volunteer searches

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says despite some reports, no remains have been found during a series of volunteer searches for missing mother and cyclist Suzanne Morphew.

The sheriff’s office released a statement to 11 News Monday, as well as on its Facebook page.

“Contrary to some media reports, there have been no remains found in the Suzanne Morphew case. There have been a handful of potential leads that have been pursued as a result of the volunteer search; however, nothing has been identified as related to Suzanne’s disappearance. Investigators will not comment on specific leads being investigated or other information connected with this case.”

Recent searches took place just last week. To read more information about that, please click here.

Morphew, 49, has been missing since Mother’s Day. Investigators have previously stated Morphew went on a bike ride near her home in Salida but never returned. Since then they have found her bike and a personal item.

This is still an active investigation. Authorities are still asking people to call the tip line if they believe they have any information.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.