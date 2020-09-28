Broncos lose another key player to Injury, Jurrell Casey done for year

DENVER (KKTV) - Heading to week four of the NFL season with another season-ending injury to report for the Denver Broncos.

Jurrell Casey, the five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, will miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps tendon. Coach Fangio confirming the news Monday saying Casey got hurt in the 2nd half Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers but managed to finish the game.

“When I was watching the tape last night I saw the play where it happened. You could see him reach for his arm,” Fangio said. “With a lot of injuries, they don’t seem as bad as they end up being and guys are able to finish a la Bradley Chubb last year who finished the game when he had torn his ACL.”

Casey is the Broncos sixth starter to be lost to injury.

Next up, the Broncos visit the New York Jets Thursday night.

