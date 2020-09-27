Advertisement

Woman tried to abduct child after claiming to be CPS worker, W. Va. mother says

By WCHS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOGAN, W. Va. (WCHS) - A West Virginia mother is shaken after she says a woman, who claimed to work for Child Protective Services, tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. The sheriff’s department is searching for the suspect.

Mother Porscha Bias says she wants to warn others, so what happened to her and her daughter doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I don’t want any parent to have to go through what I did,” she said.

Bias says a woman claiming she worked with Child Protective Services knocked on her door Tuesday, saying there were claims of drug abuse in the home.

“Then, she pulls out a drug screen, a cup to pee in. She said, ‘Can you pee right now?’ I said yes without even thinking,” Bias said.

When the test came back clean, Bias says the woman started checking her daughter for bruises then told Bias she was going to have to take the child away. Matters quickly escalated.

“She grabs my daughter and starts taking off [toward a] blind spot. So, I grab the closest thing that I could, which is a metal curtain rod that’s on my porch, and I start chasing after her,” Bias said.

Bias says she took her daughter back from the woman, ran into her house and called 911.

Capt. M.C. Sutherland with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department says he’s never seen a case quite like this one.

“Generally, in a situation like this when someone tries to take a child, there’s an ongoing custody battle, some situation, but there’s nothing in that sense occurring here. This is just a – I’m not going to say random, but I can’t say for certain why this child was attempted to be kidnapped,” he said.

The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, based on a description Bias provided. However, the woman was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.

Copyright 2020 WCHS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

