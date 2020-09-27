Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at Memorial Park is under investigation after a victim showed up at the hospital late Saturday night.

Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

“Soon after, a person arrived at Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and said he was shot at Memorial Park in the area where officers were dispatched,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The victim wasn’t able to describe the suspect, and detectives are still working to get information. The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with any knowledge that could help in this case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department and ask to speak with the on-call Homicide/Assault Unit supervisor.

