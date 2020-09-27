Advertisement

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dalzell had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with the San Francisco 49ers, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

National

Raw: Fire retardant sprayed near California winery

Updated: moments ago
|
Amid heavy smoke, air tankers are seen dropping retardant on Glass Fire near winery in St. Helena on Sunday.

Local

Lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur coming up this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The schedule of work this week is listed inside this article.

National

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Local

Giraffe in labor at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! (Video inside)

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Monday 8-year-old giraffe Bailey was in labor with her first calf!

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.