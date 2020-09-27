Gannon Stauch laid to rest in South Carolina

LORIS, S.C. (KKTV) - A young boy lost too soon was laid to rest over the weekend.

Though his grieving loved ones continue to grapple with the heinous crime that resulted in his death, on Saturday the focus was on Gannon Stauch, celebrating the life he led and the people he touched in his too-brief 11 years.

“I was chosen to be the mom of an angel. Albert, you were chosen to be a father of an angel. Laina ... you were chosen to be a sister of an angel.”

Mother Landen Hiott, father Albert Stauch, and sister Laina had their final moments Saturday with the boy they affectionately called “Bubba.”

Since he was reported missing near the start of the year, it’s been a harrowing road for the family as his runaway case became a missing child case and ultimately a murder case. Each time they say goodbye to their son, it gets more difficult, but Saturday was especially emotional as they finally laid their little boy to rest in his home state of South Carolina.

“About 10 o’clock this morning, I’ve buried my sweet son in a cemetery in Charleston,” Albert Stauch said.

The family stood strong in front of their friends and relatives during Saturday’s service as they reflected on the goodness in Gannon’s heart."

“He has a smile that just brightens up the room, and that happened at the time he was able to smile. He just had a grace and unbelieving spirit about him. I guess I can explain it as just an old man. He would just sit and have a heart of gold and do anything for anybody,” Hiott said.

“Bubba was the nicest person, my only brother and my favorite brother,” his little sister said.

The parents said his story has taught lessons.

“Hold your children close and love them because when it’s over it’s over and you can’t get them back,” Stauch said.

The family says they are grateful for the overwhelming support of people in Gannon’s native South Carolina and in Colorado where he spent the last months of his life.

“I’m so glad for events like this and events in Colorado. Almost every single memory of my son was joy and laughter and fun. I just love for everybody that came in contact with him,” Stauch said.

“Gannon is not only my hero, he’s your hero, and it means the world to me. I just wanna say thank you to everyone that is here. From all the pouring love from everywhere,” Hiott said.

“He is the greatest person in the whole wide world,” his sister added.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested for his murder. Between the coronavirus pandemic and questions about her competency, her case has been slow-going but is gradually making its way through the legal system. Recently, the Colorado State Hospital found she is mentally competent to stand trial. However, Colorado law allows her attorneys to request a second opinion. Her next status hearing for that second competency evaluation is on Nov. 12.

