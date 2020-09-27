Advertisement

Denver Police Department searching for hit-and-run car

This is not a picture of the suspect vehicle, but a model picture.
This is not a picture of the suspect vehicle, but a model picture.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert has been issued statewide for a driver who seriously injured a person in a crash and fled the scene.

Denver Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Saturday night for a gray 2003 Acura Sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash at southbound I-25 and 20th Street.

The photo at the top of this article is only a stock photo and not an actual photo of the car.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Additional details about the crash, including the current condition of the injured person(s) have not been released.

A Medina Alert is issued in cases of hit-and-run crashes which result in serious injuries. Law enforcement must have sufficient information about the car involved to release to the public for an alert to go out. The program was signed into law in Colorado in late 2014 and is named for 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in a 2011 hit-and-run. A witness to the crash followed the suspect vehicle and was able to get a plate to police, who in turn were able to find and arrest the driver.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

State

Colorado State Patrol investigating 4-vehicle crash in Costilla County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Three people were injured Saturday morning following a domino-effect collision on Highway 160 in the town of Blanca.

Forecast

Cool & Rainy Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.26.20

Latest News

Local

Colorado State Patrol investigates serious injury crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one car crash in Alamosa.

Local

Dog rescued from house fire near downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
CSFD responds to house fire in downtown Colorado Springs

Local

I-25 Cimarron reopened after suspected rollover DUI crash

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:46 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
I-25 SB off ramp to Cimarron was closed for nearly 3 hours

Local

The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival is this weekend, drive-thru is offered along with ‘Chile Hotline’

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The border war over the best chile continues as the Steel City gets set to host the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival this weekend!

Local

First case of COVID-19 reported in Kiowa County, now every county in Colorado has at least 1 reported case

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:40 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Every Colorado county has at least one reported case of COVID-19 according to the latest data by CDPHE.

Back to Learning

Pueblo Department of Public Health urges people to wait to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
|
Public Health officials say residents should wait at least seven days after being exposed to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case to get tested.