Denver Police Department searching for hit-and-run car

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert has been issued statewide for a driver who seriously injured a person in a crash and fled the scene.

Denver Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Saturday night for a gray 2003 Acura Sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash at southbound I-25 and 20th Street.

#TRAFFIC - MEDINA ALERT - #DPD Officers are looking for a Grey Acura sedan; Plate# BID546, with Pink or Orange wheels and front end damage. This vehicle is linked to a Serious Injury crash at SB I-25 & 20th St. The vehicle was last seen in the area of 37th & Vallejo St. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 27, 2020

The photo at the top of this article is only a stock photo and not an actual photo of the car.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Additional details about the crash, including the current condition of the injured person(s) have not been released.

A Medina Alert is issued in cases of hit-and-run crashes which result in serious injuries. Law enforcement must have sufficient information about the car involved to release to the public for an alert to go out. The program was signed into law in Colorado in late 2014 and is named for 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in a 2011 hit-and-run. A witness to the crash followed the suspect vehicle and was able to get a plate to police, who in turn were able to find and arrest the driver.

