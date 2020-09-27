Colorado State Patrol investigating 4-vehicle crash in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were injured Saturday morning following a domino-effect collision on Highway 160 in the town of Blanca.

According to State Patrol, the crash was triggered by a black Toyota SR5 pickup, which while trying to make a left turn rear-ended a police officer sitting a traffic light. This in turn pushed the eastbound officer into the westbound lane, where he sideswiped a 2012 Harley Davidson and hit a 2019 Harley head-on. The two motorcycles were traveling together; the riders have been identified as 60-year-old Mark Watkins of Peyton and 73-year-old Jerold Everhart of Colorado Springs.

Everhart was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries. Officer Ricco Barron, 47, and the driver of the Toyota, identified by State Patrol as 57-year-old Salvador Agustine of Blanca, were both transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Watkins was the only one involved unhurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

