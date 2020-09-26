2 staff members suspected of failing to report alleged incident as unlawful sexual contact investigation underway at a Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two staff members within Academy School District 20 were served and released as they are suspect of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared limited details on the case Friday evening. An investigation was underway on Aug. 26 at the Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School tied to a report of unlawful sexual contact. During the investigation, police became aware of a previous incident on March 3 at the campus involving another unlawful sexual contact. The March 3 incident went unreported according to police, a violation of Colorado Mandatory Reporting Laws.

On Friday, 47-year-old Mario Romero and 49-year-old Tanya Evans were served and released for Colorado Revised Statute §19-3-304 (4) Persons required to report child abuse or neglect, a Class 3 Misdemeanor. Romero is the principal at the middle school and Evans is an administrative staff member.

According to police, the unlawful sexual contact was between students in both cases and involved inappropriate touching. One case was reported to police in March. CSPD became aware of the other case as an officer reviewed school records.

D-20 provided the following statement:

"Academy District 20 (ASD20) recently learned of allegations of a delay in reporting an incident involving harassment by a student targeting another student at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School. All Colorado school districts have a responsibility to promptly report matters related to the safety and well-being of students and ASD20 acknowledges its responsibility.

We are obligated to report and be in compliance with C.R.S. 19-3-304. ASD20 is committed to ensuring that continued training efforts are in place to support our staff members and make mandatory reports to our local law enforcement partners and department of human services.

Please keep in mind, all citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority.

The district will not make any further comments on this pending matter."

A REMINDER OF SAFE2TELL:

Students are encouraged to report anything that is threatening or concerning at school. You can make a report by calling 1-877-542-7233. Click here for more on Safe2Tell.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.