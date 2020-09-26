Advertisement

The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival is this weekend, drive-thru is offered along with ‘Chile Hotline’

Sept. 26 and 27 with two drive-thru locations.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The border war over the best chile continues as the Steel City gets set to host the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival this weekend!

They mayor of pueblo sent out a warning message to the people of Colorado on Friday.

“There’s nothing worse than running out of Pueblo Chile and having to get canned chile from New Mexico,” said Mayor Gradisar. “This year has been hard enough so when the weather gets cold, there’s nothing like a bowl of Pueblo Green Chile to warm the soul.”

They mayor continued to tout the Pueblo Chile, pointing out how important the festival is to local farmers.

“My freezer is so full of Pueblo Chile that I had to move around the Gradisar family potica to make room for it all,” said Mayor Gradisar. “You are also helping Southern Colorado farmers and the local economy as we get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The festival will be very different compared to recent years due to the pandemic. Organizers will not allow more than 175 people in a designated area at a time. Drive-thru Pueblo Chile buying will also be offered.

Musso’s also announced a partnershp with Pueblo City Cab for a “Chile Hotline.” You can make a credit card payment over the phone and have chiles delivered to your door in Pueblo.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Pueblo Community, especially for those who may have underlying health conditions and can’t go out in public during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Not only does this help those who fear of a spread, but it also brings more convenience to those who have fast paced lives or simply are not a fan of large crowds,” said Joey Musso of Musso Farms.

The Chile Hotline Phone number is 719-565-8559.

WHEN IS THE FESTIVAL:

Sept. 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE IS THE FESTIVAL (2 locations):

-SRDA Parking Lot

-S. Grand Ave. in front of the Vail Hotel

(Union Avenue will remain open)

COST:

The $5 gate admission will NOT be required this year. We encourage you to donate gate admission and receive a coupon for a $2 off any beverage.

Click here for more information from the festival’s website.

