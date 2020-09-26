Pueblo Department of Public Health urges people to wait to get tested for COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Public health officials say residents should wait at least seven days after being exposed to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case to get tested. This is only if you are not showing any symptoms.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says getting tested before those seven days could result in a negative test and risk spreading the virus through out the community.

Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a news release, “the virus generally takes about seven days to build up in your body. Some people may get symptoms earlier - in as little as two days - but on average it takes about seven days, and perhaps up to 14 days. People should wait to get tested for seven days after exposure, but, if they are experiencing symptoms, they should get tested immediately.”

Evetts tells 11 news, if you get tested before the incubation period is over, you could end up getting a negative result and then start showing symptoms related to the virus in the coming days. Waiting to get tested will allow for the virus to be more detectable when the COVID-19 test is taken.

PDPHE says some symptoms of COVID-19 include loss of taste or smell, headache, sore throat, cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

If you are showing symptoms it is important to get tested for the virus. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is drive-thru only, and individuals being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle wearing a mask. Pre-registration for the site is recommended but not required. You can register to get tested here.

