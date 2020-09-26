Advertisement

Mushrooms linked to salmonella outbreaks in 10 states

Federal officials are warning of salmonella cases in at least 10 states linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.
Federal officials are warning of salmonella cases in at least 10 states linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:38 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal officials are warning of salmonella cases in at least 10 states linked to dried mushrooms from a Southern California company.

More than 40 people have gotten sick and four have been hospitalized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The product suspected in the outbreak is wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods based near Los Angeles. The company has recalled all of its Shirakiku brand imported mushrooms that were distributed to restaurants in six packs of five-pound bags, the CDC said.

Some of those who got sick ate at restaurants serving ramen in three states, officials said.

The states where cases have been reported are: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Restaurant employees should check for recalled dried mushrooms and not serve or sell them, officials said.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, the CDC said. Symptoms usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

However, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon.

Crime

Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

Latest News

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.

National

Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Family wants answers after 3-year-old dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.