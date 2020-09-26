I-25 Cimarron reopened after suspected rollover DUI crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 SB off ramp to Cimarron has been reopened following a rollover crash. CSPD says alcohol was a factor in this crash.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to I-25 at Exit 141 where they found a driver had hit an unattended, parked car on the shoulder.

Police say the driver was not seriously hurt. The name of the driver has not been released at this point.

Southbound I-25 just south of Cimarron St is down to 1 lane due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe! @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 26, 2020

