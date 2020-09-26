Advertisement

First case of COVID-19 reported in Kiowa County, now every county in Colorado has at least 1 reported case

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:40 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Every Colorado county has at least one reported case of COVID-19 according to the latest data by CDPHE.

Of the state’s 64 counties, Kiowa County didn’t have any reported cases until just recently. As of Friday, the eastern Colorado community had at least one confirmed case and no deaths.

The governor of Colorado was on the west side of the state on Friday and spoke in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University.

“As we continue traveling the state, I’m excited to see how each community is responding to this pandemic and supporting each other. It’s great to be here on the Western Slope and I applaud the work that so many local businesses and cities have done to protect the health and safety of residents,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our Western Colorado communities serve as a critical part of our state’s economy and will play an important role in building back even stronger than before. This part of our state serves as a hub for the outdoor recreation industry, which has really been bolstered as so many Coloradans are turning to the outdoors during this pandemic. In order to continue enjoying what we all know and love about our state, we must do an even better job of wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and physically distancing and there are great opportunities to be safe in the vast, great outdoors of western Colorado.”

The latest COVID-19 data for the state of Colorado from the start of the pandemic to Sept. 25:

-67,926 cases

-7,479 Hospitalized

-867,943 people tested

-2,037 deaths “among” cases

-1,940 deaths due to COVID-19

-728 outbreaks

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

State

Denver Police Department searching for hit-and-run car

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
DPD and CBI searching for 2003 Acura Sedan.

State

Colorado State Patrol investigating 4-vehicle crash in Costilla County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Three people were injured Saturday morning following a domino-effect collision on Highway 160 in the town of Blanca.

Forecast

Cool & Rainy Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.26.20

Latest News

Local

Colorado State Patrol investigates serious injury crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one car crash in Alamosa.

Local

Dog rescued from house fire near downtown Colorado Springs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
CSFD responds to house fire in downtown Colorado Springs

Local

I-25 Cimarron reopened after suspected rollover DUI crash

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:46 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
I-25 SB off ramp to Cimarron was closed for nearly 3 hours

Local

The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival is this weekend, drive-thru is offered along with ‘Chile Hotline’

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The border war over the best chile continues as the Steel City gets set to host the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Throwback Festival this weekend!

Back to Learning

Pueblo Department of Public Health urges people to wait to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
|
Public Health officials say residents should wait at least seven days after being exposed to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case to get tested.