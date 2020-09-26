First case of COVID-19 reported in Kiowa County, now every county in Colorado has at least 1 reported case

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Every Colorado county has at least one reported case of COVID-19 according to the latest data by CDPHE.

Of the state’s 64 counties, Kiowa County didn’t have any reported cases until just recently. As of Friday, the eastern Colorado community had at least one confirmed case and no deaths.

The governor of Colorado was on the west side of the state on Friday and spoke in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University.

“As we continue traveling the state, I’m excited to see how each community is responding to this pandemic and supporting each other. It’s great to be here on the Western Slope and I applaud the work that so many local businesses and cities have done to protect the health and safety of residents,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our Western Colorado communities serve as a critical part of our state’s economy and will play an important role in building back even stronger than before. This part of our state serves as a hub for the outdoor recreation industry, which has really been bolstered as so many Coloradans are turning to the outdoors during this pandemic. In order to continue enjoying what we all know and love about our state, we must do an even better job of wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and physically distancing and there are great opportunities to be safe in the vast, great outdoors of western Colorado.”

The latest COVID-19 data for the state of Colorado from the start of the pandemic to Sept. 25:

-67,926 cases

-7,479 Hospitalized

-867,943 people tested

-2,037 deaths “among” cases

-1,940 deaths due to COVID-19

-728 outbreaks

