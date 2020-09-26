Dog rescued from house fire near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued a dog that was home alone when a house fire sparked Saturday afternoon.

No injuries, one dog rescued from the structure. pic.twitter.com/uY6lsMlBI8 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 26, 2020

The fire was reported at a home near North Hancock and East Monument Street around 4:15 in the afternoon.

“They found the structure ... on fire, including a rear detached garage," said Lt. Joey Buttenwieser with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The three occupants were not at home when the fire started.

“There was one dog that was in the residence, and that dog was rescued,” Buttenwieser said.

No injuries were reported to the pup.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.