Colorado State Patrol investigates serious injury crash

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on County Road 4 North near County Road 116 North. CSP says a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma was driving on County Road 4 North when the truck went off the side of the road and rolled.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was identified as 38-year-old Jill McCord. The passenger, 26-year-old Elizabeth Teitz, was taken to the San Luis Valley Medical Center for serious injuries from the crash.

Right now Colorado State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.

