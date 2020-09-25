Wildfire burning west of Castle Rock on Friday 100 percent contained

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small wildfire west of Castle Rock Friday afternoon and had it fully contained in just a few hours.

Smoke was visible at about 2 p.m. from miles away. The fire was in the Rampart Range area about 12 miles from Castle Rock. Firefighters had the 2-acre blaze fully contained at about 6:23 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Folks, smoke can be seen in @douglascountyco. Fire crews are on scene and being supported by @douglasoem. This fire is on @PSICC_NF land and they are on their way as well. https://t.co/mS0ziG81Jv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.