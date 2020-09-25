Wildfire burning west of Castle Rock on Friday 100 percent contained
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small wildfire west of Castle Rock Friday afternoon and had it fully contained in just a few hours.
Smoke was visible at about 2 p.m. from miles away. The fire was in the Rampart Range area about 12 miles from Castle Rock. Firefighters had the 2-acre blaze fully contained at about 6:23 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
