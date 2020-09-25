Person caught on camera damaging a President Trump campaign sign in Colorado identified

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman reached out to 11 News hoping to bring attention to a case in Castle Rock after she witnessed someone damaging a Trump/Pence campaign sign. On Friday, Castle Rock Police announced they identified the woman and a summons was issued.

The person who saw the act decided to start filming and even tried confronting the suspect as they continued pulling at the sign. The incident happened on Sept. 21 along Perry Street on private property. You can watch the video at the top and bottom of this article.

“Thanks to the community for their many tips and leads, we were able to successfully identify the suspect involved in the damaging of the political sign from earlier this week,” Castle Rock Police wrote on Twitter. “A summons has been issued and the case is now closed. We appreciate all of your assistance.”

The owner of the property, Dan Berkenkotter, was offering a reward for anyone who could help identify the suspect. It isn’t clear if anyone will receive the award, but 11 News has reached out to BerkenKotter for an update.

“I would just like to see her caught, so people learn they can’t just do that,” Berkenkotter told 11 News over the phone. “If somebody doesn’t get their way then they’re just going to go in and tear someone else’s stuff. They just assume that other people are racist and that’s why they do it. It’s just ridiculous how they think they can get away with stuff.”

In the video, you can hear the suspect pulling on the sign yell, “who is a racist.” After yanking at the sign several times, the suspect walks away.

Berkenkotter, the owner of Berkenkotter Motors, added there has been an outpouring of support from the community. Strangers were offering their own money to put toward the reward Berkenkotter was offering.

Berkenkotter also wanted to make it clear any political sign is allowed on his property as long as the person who posts it follows the rules put in place by the city.

