Pueblo public encouraged to return health dept. calls, may be for COVID-19 tracing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials in Pueblo are urging the public to return calls from the health department- as they may be trying to notify you of a positive result or a possible exposure to a COVID-19 case.

Health officials say contact tracing is a key part in stopping the spread of the virus.

“We encourage people to call the health department back if they receive a call,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We know many people do not answer calls from numbers they don’t know, but we are asking people during this time to call the health department back when voice or text messages are left, because one could be from our case investigator or contact tracers.”

Officials say when they cannot get in touch with an individual via phone, a text will be sent to those with a cell phone. They add if there is no response, a letter will be sent to the individual’s home.

