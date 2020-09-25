Advertisement

Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says

The attack occurred near the former Charlie Hebdo site
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:09 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The main suspect in the double stabbing Friday outside the former Paris offices of a satirical newspaper where dozens were killed in 2015 was arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but not on police radar for Islamic radicalization, France’s interior minister said.

Two suspects were arrested separately shortly after the stabbing in which two people were wounded, although the links between the two suspects weren’t immediately clear. The main suspect, the young man, was arrested on the steps of the Bastille Opera not far from the attack site, near the building where the weekly Charlie Hebdo was located before the 2015 attack.

The interior minister said the young man arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor, apparently from Pakistan, but his identity was still being verified.

“But manifestly it’s an act of Islamist terrorism,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with the France 2 television station. “Obviously, there is little doubt. It’s a new bloody attack against our country, against journalists, against this society.”

France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said earlier that authorities suspect a terrorist motive because of the place and timing of the stabbings: in front of the building where Charlie Hebdo was based until the Islamic extremist attack on its cartoonists and at a time when suspects in the 2015 attack are on trial across town.

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that the chief suspect in Friday’s stabbings was arrested, along with another person. Ricard said the assailant did not know the people who were stabbed, a woman and a man working at a documentary production company who had stepped outside for a smoke break.

The suspects' identities have not been released. An investigation was opened into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to an official at the terrorism prosecutor’s office.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the lives of the two wounded workers were not in danger. He offered the government’s solidarity with their families and colleagues.

The prime minister noted the “symbolic site” of the attack, “at the very moment where the trial into the atrocious acts against Charlie Hebdo is under way.” He promised the government’s “unfailing attachment to freedom of the press, and its determination to fight terrorism.”

In a tweet, Charlie Hebdo strongly condemned the stabbings.

“This tragic episode shows us once again that fanaticism, intolerance, the origins of which will be revealed by the investigation, are still present in French society....There is no question of ceding anything,” the newspaper said.

The two people confirmed injured worked for documentary film company Premieres Lignes, according to founder Paul Moreira. He told France’s BFM television that the attacker fled into the subway, and the company’s staff members were evacuated.

Moreira said a man in the street “attacked two people who were in front of the building, didn’t enter the building, and who attacked them with an axe and who left.” He said the company had not received any threats.

A tweet from Charlie Hebdo posted not long after the attack said: “All the team at Charlie offers support and solidarity to its former neighbors and colleagues at PLTVfilms and to the people hit by this odious attack.”

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flood the neighborhood in eastern Paris near the Richard Lenoir subway station, which remained cordoned off hours later. Children were sequestered in nine schools while police scoured the area, but were later released, according to the Paris school district.

Witness Kader Alfa told The AP at the scene: “I saw a guy that was in his 30s or 40s with an axe in his hand who was walking behind a victim covered in blood.”

A wrenching, two-month trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently unfolding at the main Paris courthouse. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through.

The widows of the two brothers who forced their way into the newspaper’s offices and opened fire at a morning editorial meeting were scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

Caty Richard, a lawyer for the Charlie Hebdo journalists, heard about what the knife attack in the midst of the trial.

“My first thought was this will never end,” she said. “I am devastated, angry.”

Police cordoned off the area near the stabbings, including the former Charlie Hebdo offices, after a suspect package was noticed nearby, but the package was found to be harmless and no explosives were found, according a police official.

Police initially announced that four people were wounded in the attack, but a police official told The AP that there were in fact only two confirmed wounded. Police could not explain the discrepancy.

___

Lori Hinnant and Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon.

Crime

Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

Latest News

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.

National

Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Family wants answers after 3-year-old dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.