HS Football teams enjoy First full Practice of 2020

Teams begin work towards fall season with games starting October 8th.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a day many high school football players in Colorado have been waiting for. The first full practice of the 2020 season.

“It’s a blessing CHSAA giving us this opportunity to play so I’m feeling really good right now." said Q Jones, senior running back at Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

With the new format, high school football in Colorado will now be played both this Fall and next Spring. 218 teams statewide made the decision to play now.

"It’s an opportunity to get better every day and have one last ride with my boys.” said Jones.

Teams will have two weeks to prepare for game action. Week one begins October 8th.

