Advertisement

Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines

His name is Magawa
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:41 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A rat has for the first time won a British charity’s top civilian award for animal bravery, receiving the honor for searching out unexploded landmines in Cambodia.

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, was awarded the PDSA’s Gold Medal for his “lifesaving bravery and devotion” after discovering 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years, according to the charity.

First known as the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, PDSA started as a free veterinary clinic in 1917 and has heroic animals since 1943.

Magawa was trained by a Belgian organization that has taught rats to find landmines for more than 20 years. The group, APOPO, works with programs in Cambodia, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear millions of mines left behind from wars and conflicts.

Magawa is the group’s most successful rat, having cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.

APOPO chief executive Christophe Cox described Magawa’s medal as a huge honor "for our animal trainers.''

"But also it is big for the people in Cambodia, and all the people around the world who are suffering from landmines,'' Cox said. “The PDSA Gold Medal award brings the problem of landmines to global attention.”

More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by landmines and unexploded ordinance, according to APOPO. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6,897 people, the group says.

While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that giant African pouched rats were best suited to landmine clearance because of their African origins and lifespan of up to eight years.

Their size allows the rats to walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives - and do it much more quickly than people.

The PDSA’s Gold Medal has been awarded since 2002 to recognize bravery and acts of exceptional devotion by animals in civilian service. It is considered the animal equivalent of the George Cross, a decoration for heroism.

Before Magawa, all the recipients were dogs.

PDSA also awards the Dickin Medal for military service. The medal has been awarded to 34 dogs, 32 pigeons, four horses and one cat since it was created in 1943.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News Staff
An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon.

Crime

Shooting at Memorial Park injures 1

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to the west side of Prospect Lake just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

Latest News

Politics

Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.

National

Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Family wants answers after 3-year-old dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.