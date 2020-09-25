Garden Ranch YMCA announces permanent closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Garden Ranch YMCA in Colorado Springs has announced they will not be reopening their doors. This YMCA location first opened in 1984.

This YMCA is located at 2380 Montebello Dr., off of N. Academy in northeast Colorado Springs.

A press release states this is ‘due to many factors, including the impact of COVID-19’. They also add Garden Ranch will continue to provide child care on site until December 31st of this year.

